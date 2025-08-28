Brokerages Set AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target at C$13.83

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGF.B shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGF.B

AGF Management Stock Down 0.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at AGF Management

AGF.B opened at C$11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$759.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.30. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$7.65 and a 52 week high of C$13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 62,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total transaction of C$832,761.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.91, for a total value of C$79,370.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 93,440 shares of company stock worth $1,136,048 and have sold 86,733 shares worth $1,159,908. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.