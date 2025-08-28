Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.17.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCW
Trican Well Service Stock Up 0.7%
Trican Well Service Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.
About Trican Well Service
Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trican Well Service
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.