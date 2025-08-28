Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th.

TSE:TCW opened at C$5.82 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$3.69 and a 1-year high of C$6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

