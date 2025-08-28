Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG opened at $29.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,705 shares in the company, valued at $113,202.30. The trade was a 78.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 61.8% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,517,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,884,000. Brickwood Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $27,783,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,607,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,389,000 after buying an additional 426,808 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

