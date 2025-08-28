Figma (NYSE:FIG) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Figma in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Figma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Get Figma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIG

Figma Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Figma

NYSE FIG opened at $69.66 on Monday. Figma has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14.

In other Figma news, Director Mamoon Amjad Hamid sold 2,756,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $86,869,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,559,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,159,285.44. The trade was a 63.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $2,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,681,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,994,576. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares valued at $618,294,215. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Figma

(Get Free Report)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.