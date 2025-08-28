Golar LNG’s (GLNG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $44.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -639.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.37 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. Research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,428.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 577.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 181,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 154,402 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 256.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 8,554.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 20.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

