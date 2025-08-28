Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Get Merus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRUS

Merus Price Performance

MRUS opened at $67.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.09. Merus has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%. Equities analysts expect that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Merus by 324.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 2,153.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 30.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.