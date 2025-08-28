FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $230.00

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTAI. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $149.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.21. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.61.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 159.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,347,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,440 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 67.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,075,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $142,012,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,678.6% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,140,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,208,000 after buying an additional 1,076,416 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 884.1% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,888,000 after buying an additional 795,675 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

