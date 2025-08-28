Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given New $78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Legend Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Legend Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $34.72 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 40.83%.The firm had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1,114.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

