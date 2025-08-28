Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Price

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Shares of NDSN opened at $225.67 on Monday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $266.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,685,000 after buying an additional 621,734 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,048,000 after buying an additional 182,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $29,125,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nordson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

