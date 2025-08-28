Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

KALU stock opened at $78.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.51. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.70 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 79.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,598,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

