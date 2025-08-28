Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $36.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $53.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARGX. Robert W. Baird raised argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities set a $699.00 target price on argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $707.96 on Monday. argenex has a 12 month low of $510.05 and a 12 month high of $710.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $604.45 and a 200-day moving average of $598.90.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%.The company had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. On average, analysts predict that argenex will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in argenex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in argenex by 56.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in argenex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in argenex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of argenex by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

