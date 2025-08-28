Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coya Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5%

Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 1,005.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.