William Blair Begins Coverage on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.49 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,817.02. The trade was a 311.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

