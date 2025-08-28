Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $37.00 to $46.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TIGO

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $47.65 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.