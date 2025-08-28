Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 500,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 94,673 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

