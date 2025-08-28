Valneva’s (VALN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Valneva from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Valneva stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valneva has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $744.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Valneva had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valneva will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Valneva by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $8,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

