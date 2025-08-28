Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $138.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $1,286,288.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,501.28. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,601 shares of company stock worth $1,726,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

