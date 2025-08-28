Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,819,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,878 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,382.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,059,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 987,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 506.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,022,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 854,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $21,066,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

