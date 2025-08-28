Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZLAB. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.03. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.66 million. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $492,745.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,231.02. This trade represents a 28.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 6,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $240,669.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 76,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,128.96. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,328 shares of company stock worth $7,878,224 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zai Lab by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

