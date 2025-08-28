Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

ESPR stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $439.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $82.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 46,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

