DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DMAC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DMAC opened at $5.98 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $309.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.25.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). As a group, research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jan Stahlberg purchased 1,542,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $5,399,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,764,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,675,627.50. This trade represents a 29.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 314,407 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 374,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 46,879.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 154,701 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,902 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

