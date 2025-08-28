Bank of America Cuts Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target to $9.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ABOS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 825,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 1,526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 164,866 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.