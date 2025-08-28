Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoulder Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NYSE SI opened at $15.78 on Monday. Shoulder Innovations has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $240.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

In other Shoulder Innovations news, Director Geoffrey B. Pardo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,380,482 shares in the company, valued at $35,707,230. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,707,230. This represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 778,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,675,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

