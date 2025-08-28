PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3%

PMT opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.46 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

