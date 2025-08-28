UBS Group Upgrades Venture Global (NYSE:VG) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

VG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Venture Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Venture Global Trading Up 1.2%

Venture Global Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $13.04 on Monday. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Venture Global

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Recommended Stories

