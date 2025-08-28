GAP’s (GAP) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GAP. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Get GAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

GAP Stock Performance

GAP opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.15.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $4,953,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.