Great Wall Motor (GWLLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Friday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0219 per share and revenue of $56.2656 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of GWLLF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

Great Wall Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 408.0%. Great Wall Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.24%.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

