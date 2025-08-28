Employers (NYSE:EIG) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Employers Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $43.38 on Monday. Employers has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,783,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,067,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,082,000 after buying an additional 70,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 627,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Employers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Employers by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 355,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.