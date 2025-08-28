Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $12.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.50. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 136.56%. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 667.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.