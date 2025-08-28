Evercore ISI Cuts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $110.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock opened at $97.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.