Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRGY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Price Performance

CRGY stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.86. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $897.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 626,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 42.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 154,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 45,934 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.