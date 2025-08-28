Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB) to Repurchase $550,000.00 in Stock

Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $550,000.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth District Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FDSB opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18. Fifth District Bancorp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $15.64.

Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Fifth District Bancorp had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

Fifth District Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is based in NEW ORLEANS.

