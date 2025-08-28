Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$24.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVE. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Veritas cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.
In related news, insider Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. sold 2,438,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.03, for a total transaction of C$48,849,820.34. Insiders have sold 4,281,552 shares of company stock worth $84,922,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.
