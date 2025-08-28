Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James Financial currently has $70.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $61.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,956.75. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

