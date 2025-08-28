Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AORT. JMP Securities raised their target price on Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Artivion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Artivion stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Artivion has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.96 million. Artivion’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,900. This represents a 18.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $471,723.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 208,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,335.26. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,659. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Artivion by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Artivion by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 447.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

