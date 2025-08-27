Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $317.35. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.96.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

