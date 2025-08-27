Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $867.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $949.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $927.07.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. The trade was a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,744.15. This trade represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,737. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

