Head to Head Review: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) & Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Innoviva shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Innoviva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Eli Lilly and Company has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviva has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and Company $53.26 billion 13.06 $10.59 billion $15.30 48.03 Innoviva $358.71 million 3.50 $23.39 million $0.31 64.29

This table compares Eli Lilly and Company and Innoviva”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviva. Eli Lilly and Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eli Lilly and Company and Innoviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and Company 25.91% 92.72% 16.89% Innoviva 10.44% 18.67% 9.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eli Lilly and Company and Innoviva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and Company 1 7 14 1 2.65 Innoviva 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus target price of $950.17, indicating a potential upside of 29.29%. Innoviva has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 114.50%. Given Innoviva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviva is more favorable than Eli Lilly and Company.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Innoviva on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity. It also provides oncology products, including Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. In addition, the company offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, severe alopecia areata, and COVID-19; Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis; Omvoh for ulcerative colitis; Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Ebglyss for severe atopic dermatitis; and Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache. Further, it provides Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc.; Biologics, Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Innoviva

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia. Its development pipeline includes zoliflodacin, a late-stage product candidate, a potential single oral dose cure for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea. Innoviva, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Sarissa Capital Management LP. It has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.