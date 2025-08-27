RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $66,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.81. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $159.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,589 shares of company stock worth $7,126,389 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

