Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 391,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,778,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,181 shares of company stock worth $18,761,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

