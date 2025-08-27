JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Lifted by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPM stock opened at $298.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $301.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.70. The firm has a market cap of $821.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

