Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $211,000 in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,187. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MCD opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.