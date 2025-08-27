Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 50,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $420,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $476.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

