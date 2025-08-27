Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 29,618 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4,148.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,605 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,801,000. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,049,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,280,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $261.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

