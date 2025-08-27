Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,797 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $109,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 34.8% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 51.6% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $298.01 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $317.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.28.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.96.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

