KilterHowling LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

KilterHowling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.3% of KilterHowling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $234.57 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87. The firm has a market cap of $658.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

