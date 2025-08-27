Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $51,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 42,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,045,000 after buying an additional 38,156 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.5% during the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 77,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $208.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

