Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $21,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $160.87 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $190.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.64 billion, a PE ratio of 536.25, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $24,945,543.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,204. This represents a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock worth $282,471,442. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

