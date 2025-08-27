Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.