Salesforce Inc. $CRM Position Increased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,505,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.5%

CRM stock opened at $244.26 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.57, for a total transaction of $557,032.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,947,632.47. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 57,077 shares of company stock worth $14,642,478 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

